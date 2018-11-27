English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

WorldRemit ups Bangladesh reach with bKash deal

27 NOV 2018

International remittance company WorldRemit inked contracts with mobile wallet bKash and Brac Bank, vastly increasing its number of fund transfer destinations in Bangladesh.

The tie-up with Ant Financial-backed bKash will give WorldRemit users the ability to pay into 30 million wallets in the country, while the Brac Bank deal opens transfers to 1.5 million standard bank accounts and money collection at 186 branches.

In a statement announcing the deals, WorldRemit said it had considerably expanded its reach in Bangladesh, the ninth-largest global market for inward remittances with an estimated $15 billion transferred into the country annually.

WorldRemit is able to provide remittances from 50 countries to destinations around the world, usually as a result of partner agreements with banks and mobile wallet companies in target countries.

The UK-based company aims to transfer funds to 10 million wallets in emerging markets annually by 2020.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

WorldRemit backs gambling exec as new CEO

WorldRemit, Safaricom seek to smooth payments

WorldRemit expects Nigeria boost with First Bank deal
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association