WorldRemit taps Vodacom Tanzania for m-Pesa access - Mobile World Live

 WorldRemit taps Vodacom Tanzania for m-Pesa access
HomeMoneyNews

WorldRemit taps Vodacom Tanzania for m-Pesa access

17 DEC 2019

International money transfer company WorldRemit extended its reach in Tanzania to include mobile money accounts provided by Vodacom.

In a statement, the remittance company unveiled an agreement with Vodacom Tanzania which will allow it to transfer funds directly into mobile money accounts held with the operator from customers in more than 50 countries.

WorldRemit already offers transfers to mobile wallets in Tanzania held under the the Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa and Zantel’s EzyPesa brands. This is in addition to providing cash collection from registered agents and payments into traditional bank accounts.

Cynthia Ponera, WorldRemit country manager for Tanzania, said the compatibility with Vodacom’s service added more than 9 million mobile money accounts to its potential recipients in the country.

Vodacom Tanzania m-Pesa director Epimack Mbeteni added: “This new partnership with WorldRemit enables us to tap into their global payments network and help customers receive remittances into Tanzania from more countries around the world.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

