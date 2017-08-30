English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

WorldRemit eyes Vietnam with Sacombank tie-up

30 AUG 2017

Mobile and online remittance company WorldRemit signed a deal with Sacombank, one of Vietnam’s largest financial service providers, to expand its number of collection points in the country.

Following the deal, citizens in the country who receive funds through WorldRemit will be able to claim the cash at any of the bank’s 533 branches around Vietnam.

The agreement is the latest of a number of deals signed by the money transfer company in the last three months with banks and payment processing companies to expand the scope of its service.

In a statement, WorldRemit said the move follows “high growth” across APAC which saw it expand its presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia. Consumers in the region now receive almost 25 per cent of the 700,000 monthly transactions processed by the company.

WorldRemit founder and CEO Ismail Ahmed (pictured) said: “We are delighted to be expanding our service in Vietnam with Sacombank, one of the country’s most recognised institutions.”

“Vietnam remains one of the top ten global receive markets for remittances, and WorldRemit is committed to providing a secure, fast and lower cost transfer method for the Vietnamese diaspora to send money to loved ones at home.”

According to World Bank figures for 2016, Vietnam was one of the most popular destinations for international money transfer with $13.4 billion sent into the country during the year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

WorldRemit inks deal with National Bank of Kenya

Huawei, WorldRemit partner for Africa money push

WorldRemit eyes growth with Android Pay integration
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association