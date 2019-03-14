Wirecard updates mobile pay SDK - Mobile World Live

Financial technology company Wirecard deployed an enhanced mobile SDK designed to make it easier for merchants to integrate in-app payment options.

The company said the SDK covers both iOS and Android apps, and will “significantly” reduce the time and effort needed to offer payment services within mobile apps. It will also support compliance with payment card industry standards.

The release comes nearly five months after Wirecard flagged mobile as a key part of its strategy to grow transaction volumes by 2025.

In a statement, Wirecard EVP of payment and risk Sreelekha Sankar said the company found around 40 per cent of consumers prefer to make purchases using their mobile devices.

“This is why in-app payments are a significant element in our future vision and why offering these options is quickly becoming a necessity for merchants. In the future, every element of consumers’ daily financial lives will be digital: on public transport, at home, on holiday, in-store, all processes will be completed on mobile devices.”