English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Wirecard extends wearable payments to Germany

18 JUL 2018

Consumers in Germany gained the ability to make contactless payments from their Garmin smartwatches, as Wirecard expanded access to its Boon platform through a deal with Mastercard.

The agreement supplements an agreement Wirecard signed with Garmin in May to include Boon in Garmin’s smartwatch wallet app. That deal made Boon available to Garmin smartwatch users in France, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

A previous partnership with Fitbit agreed in April added Boon’s contactless payment capabilities to its Iconic and Versa devices across Europe.

Wirecard and Mastercard said they have plans to collaborate on additional projects going forward in order to “actively shape the future of contactless, digital payments”.

Georg von Waldenfels, Wirecard’s EVP of Consumer Solutions, in a statement predicted payment processes at the point of service will “undergo a digital revolution” over the course of the next five to ten years. He said the company plans to be at the forefront of that movement, aiming to offer smartwatch payments to “as many consumers as possible”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Wirecard strikes Garmin Pay deal

Wirecard inks Fitbit deal for European payments

Orange, Wirecard target Spanish teens with cash app
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association