HomeMoneyNews

Western Union inks HKT wallet deal

13 NOV 2018

Remittance giant Western Union announced its second major mobile wallet deal in the space of a week, unveiling a tie-up with HKT’s finance arm to add international cash transfer to the Hong Kong operator’s Tap & Go app.

The deal will allow users of the mobile wallet to transfer funds to Western Union agents, banks and other mobile apps connected to the remittance providers’ platforms.

Likewise, consumers and businesses in more than 200 countries will be able to send cash directly to Tap & Go wallets through Western Union’s various channels.

It expands on an earlier deal between the two to allow transfer from HKT Payment’s e-commerce platforms.

The move comes a week after Western Union strengthened ties with Kenya’s mobile payments leader Safaricom with a deal to provide international services to and from its m-Pesa mobile money service. Both deals are part of Western Union’s aim to switch focus away from its traditional agent model to using digital and mobile channels.

HKT Payment is the financial services arm of Hong Kong’s largest mobile operator HKT. Its Tap & Go app offers both peer-to-peer and in-store payments using NFC terminals.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

