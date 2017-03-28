English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Wells Fargo offers smartphone cashpoint withdrawals

28 MAR 2017

Wells Fargo announced it is the first major US bank to offer smartphone withdrawals at all of its ATMs across the country.

The new facility went live yesterday, enabling Wells Fargo customers to withdraw money from any of its 13,000 cashpoints by typing in a code presented on their handset, followed by the PIN number they would usually use with their credit or debit card.

Later in the year, the company plans to expand the facility to NFC-based contactless withdrawals.

In a statement, Adam Vancini, head of operations for Virtual Channels at Wells Fargo said: “Mobile continues to be the channel of choice for millions of our customers, so it only makes sense to leverage it for new, convenient ATM experiences. Whether a customer happens to have a card on them or not, one time access code provides another simple and secure way to withdraw cash at any of our ATMs.”

The company announced mobile banking is its fastest growing channel, and this month passed the milestone of 20 million active customers.

Other US banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are currently trialling smartphone-based systems in limited locations.

The move to contactless
The use of contactless finance services is in the US is still low, but growing according to analysts.

A recent Juniper Research study, War of the Wallets, found 16.5 per cent of the 232 million smartphones being used in the US during 2016 were utilised for a contactless payment. The contactless card market appears even less advanced with only 5.5 per cent of payment cards used for this type of transaction in 2016.

In contrast, in China – widely accepted as a leader in this space – 68 per cent of mobile phone users made a contactless transaction with their handset during 2016, according to data released last week from the China Internet Network Information Centre.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Australian banks reduce demands in Apple Pay row

Apple levels further accusation at Australian banks

Netcetera acquires mobile wallet provider Nexperts
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association