HomeMoneyNews

Wari, TerraPay ink Africa-focused remittance deal

06 NOV 2017

Senegal-based mobile wallet company Wari signed a deal with TerraPay to widen the availability of remittance services for customers across its 35 African markets.

The strategic agreement will open Wari’s digital payment network to consumers in the 160 countries TerraPay operates in and enables Wari’s users to send remittances around the world.

Kabirou Mbodje, Wari CEO, pointed specifically to the opportunity for its customers to transfer money to and from India as one of the key benefits of the deal.

Wari runs a mobile wallet app enabling bill payment, money transfer, international remittance and mobile top-up across its markets, which include Togo, Mali, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. Users can also withdraw cash sent to their wallets at its network of 500,000 agents spread across the world.

The deal is the latest in a spate of partner agreements from both companies to expand the availability of their services, particularly in markets with large unbanked populations.

During October, Wari partnered with remittance company WorldRemit, while TerraPay struck agreements during August with both Instant Cash Africa and The Bank of Uganda.

“Our goal is to make our services available to everyone, wherever you may be,” Mbodje said: “The partnership with TerraPay now opens the Indian market to Wari’s customers and allows TerraPay’s customer to access Wari’s extended network in Africa and around the world.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

