English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Vodafone Egypt inks bank deal, eyes cashless future

22 NOV 2017

Vodafone Egypt and AlexBank signed an agreement to increase the variety of transactions available to the operator’s mobile money customers: a move the pair hailed as supporting the country’s transformation into a cashless economy.

The operator’s Vodafone Cash service currently enables money transfer services, but the deal will now see its remit widened to include a greater number of payment services. Consumers will also be able to deposit and withdraw money from their mobile wallet at AlexBank’s ATM network.

“Such partnerships will work to transform Egypt into a cashless community,” Vodafone Egypt consumer sales director Karim Shehata said in a statement announcing the tie-up.

He highlighted the deal was an important step in the development of e-payments in the country as it made services available outside working hours by incorporating cash points.

In an interview with Daily News Eygpt, head of retail banking at AlexBank, Sherif Lokman, said the partnership would help Vodafone increase its number of Vodafone Cash customers from 3 million today to 5 million in 2019.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association