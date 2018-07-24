English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Visa targets US remittances with MoneyGram deal

24 JUL 2018

Visa signed a strategic agreement with MoneyGram to expand the use of merchant platform Visa Direct to include international remittances from the US.

Visa Direct is the transaction processor’s real time payments platform primarily marketed at consumer-facing businesses. It is able to process secure transactions from companies to individuals, typical use cases include insurance payments and payouts from gaming websites.

The platform can also be used to provide person-to-person transactions, usually in association with a third party, such as a remittance company.

In a statement, Visa and MoneyGram said the tie-up would streamline the process of sending money internationally – providing “confidence, transparency and security”.

At launch, US customers will be able to send funds to Mexico and the Philippines, with a greater number of destinations set to be added at a later date.

The cross-border version of Visa Direct is already available in Europe following a deal with WorldPay in 2017.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BitPesa eyes partnerships to fuel Asia expansion

TerraPay gains approval for Uganda remittance

Huawei, WorldRemit partner for Africa money push
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association