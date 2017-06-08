English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Visa looks to IoT payment market with partner deals

08 JUN 2017

Thirteen IoT-focused companies signed deals with Visa to integrate the payment giant’s secure platform into a wide range of devices.

Manufacturers and system integrators signing up to the Visa Token Service partner programme can add payment facilities to a range of consumer and industrial IoT devices, with tokens used to avoid wide distribution of bank details.

In a statement, Visa said global partnerships were now in place with wearable contactless payment specialist FitPay, IT firm Infosys and semiconductor company Rambus. The company also signed single region agreements with PayCraft, Mahindra Comviva, Digiseq, FOO, Pri-Num, Seglan, HST, Prosa, VeriTran and YellowPepper.

Visa launched the partner programme in October 2016 in a bid to widen the scope of its service, with Giesecke & Devrient, Gemalto and Inside Secure its first three members.

Jim McCarthy, EVP for innovation and strategic partnerships at Visa, said: “A potential tidal wave of new payment accounts is approaching – conservative estimates expect 21 billion Internet-connected devices in just three more years, so having both the partner network and the right technology in place are fundamental to driving payments on those devices.”

Jordan McKee, principal analyst at 451 Research, said Visa’s move comes at a time when consumers increasingly expect to be “able to purchase goods and services at any given time or place on the device of their choosing,”

“To meet these elevated demands, commerce stakeholders must collaborate on approaches such as tokenisation to ensure security and usability are maintained at scale.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple, Visa face mobile payment lawsuit

PayPal, Visa partner for APAC payments push

Atlas Mara to launch mVisa across African footprint
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association