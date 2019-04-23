 Vietnam operators set for mobile money trials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Vietnam operators set for mobile money trials

23 APR 2019

MobiFone, Viettel and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group prepared to launch pilots of operator-run mobile money services designed to boost the uptake of non-cash transactions in Vietnam, state media reported.

Vietnam News Agency announced the country’s Ministry of Information and Communications, together with the State Bank of Vietnam, gave the green light to mobile operators to begin the trials of financial services without having to link them to formal bank accounts.

In a statement, Vietnam’s minister of information and technology Nguyen Manh Hung said the scheme would help promote “non-cash payment to all people”.

Acting chairman of Viettel, Le Dang Dung, said its planned service would be suitable for those in remote areas with limited access to financial services.

A MobiFone spokesperson added mobile money would support Vietnam’s e-Payment system and would be an important component for the fourth industrial revolution.

According to the World Bank’s Findex, which measures financial inclusion across the globe, by the end of 2017 31 per cent of Vietnamese citizens over 15 had a bank account. This was flat from the proportion found in its previous study from 2014.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

WorldRemit eyes Vietnam with Sacombank tie-up
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association