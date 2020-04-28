Veon taps Orange Money exec to lead JazzCash - Mobile World Live

Veon appointed Orange Money Madagascar CEO Erwan Gelebart (pictured) as the new chief of its JazzCash mobile wallet operation in Pakistan, effective 18 May.

Gelebart will take the newly-created role of JazzCash CEO and report directly to Veon co-CEO Sergi Herrero. He moves on from leading Orange’s mobile money business in Madagascar after three years at the operator.

In addition to a number of roles at Orange Madagascar across two different stints, Gelebart worked in the financial services division of Orange Mali unit and for Telenor’s financial services operations in Bangladesh and Thailand.

Veon stated JazzCash has 7.3 active digital wallets: in February it signed a deal with Telenor to further expand payment options.

In a statement, Gelebart said: “JazzCash has never been more important in addressing Pakistan’s unbanked population and encouraging greater financial inclusion in an increasingly cashless world.”

Herrero added: “Erwan’s background of success and entrepreneurial spirit will play a crucial part in our growth plans for JazzCash over the coming period.”