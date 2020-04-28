 Veon taps Orange Money exec to lead JazzCash - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Veon taps Orange Money exec to lead JazzCash

28 APR 2020

Veon appointed Orange Money Madagascar CEO Erwan Gelebart (pictured) as the new chief of its JazzCash mobile wallet operation in Pakistan, effective 18 May.

Gelebart will take the newly-created role of JazzCash CEO and report directly to Veon co-CEO Sergi Herrero. He moves on from leading Orange’s mobile money business in Madagascar after three years at the operator.

In addition to a number of roles at Orange Madagascar across two different stints, Gelebart worked in the financial services division of Orange Mali unit and for Telenor’s financial services operations in Bangladesh and Thailand.

Veon stated JazzCash has 7.3 active digital wallets: in February it signed a deal with Telenor to further expand payment options.

In a statement, Gelebart said: “JazzCash has never been more important in addressing Pakistan’s unbanked population and encouraging greater financial inclusion in an increasingly cashless world.”

Herrero added: “Erwan’s background of success and entrepreneurial spirit will play a crucial part in our growth plans for JazzCash over the coming period.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Veon flags JazzCash growth, warns of turbulence ahead

Orange extends money service to Morocco

Orange Romania adds money transfers
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association