English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

US payment firms launch Facebook Messenger bots

20 APR 2017

Some of the US’ largest remittance companies and payment providers unveiled Facebook Messenger chatbots to coincide with the social media company’s F8 developer conference.

MasterCard, Wells Fargo, MoneyGram and Western Union all made announcements related to payment chatbots on Messenger within hours of Facebook revealing enhancements to the platform at its event earlier this week.

Chatbots are pieces of in-app software which can be used to ease the retail process by allowing a range of customer service queries and transactions to be made within app windows. Potential use cases include placing orders for products, responding to queries and performing domestic and international remittance.

Direct Person to person (P2P) payments have been available on Facebook Messenger in the US since 2015. This service was expanded in early April to include a facility to transfer funds between multiple parties within a chat group.

The launch of chatbots by finance companies increase the type and scope of transactions able to be performed within the Messenger app.

Some brands, including American Express and MasterCard, already had Facebook-compatible bots available, but the attention brought about during the developer conference appears to have led to a spate of new announcements.

F8 launches
This week’s launches include MoneyGram’s Sendbot and the Western Union Money Transfer bot, which both allow the performance and tracking of international remittance services within the Messenger chat window.

MasterCard expanded the number of its retail partners using its Messenger bot platform to include popular US retailers FreshDirect, Subway and The Cheesecake Factory.

Although not yet ready for commercial launch, Wells Fargo said it was testing its bot for banking customer services. It is initially being used by staff members, before being rolled-out to “a few thousand customers” in the coming months.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Alipay parent outbids Euronet in fight for MoneyGram

WhatsApp eyes payment facility for Indian market

Wells Fargo offers smartphone cashpoint withdrawals
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association