 US mobile payments make a comeback - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

US mobile payments make a comeback

06 NOV 2019

A survey by consulting company Mercator Advisory Group found a resurgence in the use of mobile payment systems in the US, marking a turnaround after a two-year decline.

Data gathered from 3,002 US adults in June showed the use of all mobile wallets, including retailer-specific payment systems such as those offered by Starbucks and Walmart, had grown to 60 per cent in 2019 from 48 per cent at the same point in 2018.

The trend held when the use of universal payment systems including Apple Pay and Google Pay was analysed in isolation.

Use of built-in payment systems from online service providers including Uber and Airbnb also increased, from 28 per cent to 36 per cent.

The year-on-year rise in overall usage reversed years of decline, from a usage level of 53 per cent in Mercator Advisory Group’s 2016 research.

Peter Reville, director of Primary Data Services, explained early adopters of mobile payment systems “may have encountered spotty acceptance of mobile payments and app difficulties and stopped using them”.

He added the resurgence of usage in 2019 reflects “increased acceptance at the point of sale, increased online use and increased customer comfort.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Venmo launches rewards scheme

MPT receives licence to launch payment service

Wirecard brings Chinese payments to Sweden
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association