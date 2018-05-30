Uganda backs mobile money checks, tax row heats up

Uganda’s Communications Commission (UCC) urged mobile money operators to seek international certification for services to ensure good practice, Daily Monitor reported, while a row on a proposed transaction tax intensified.

In an interview with the newspaper, UCC executive director Godfrey Mutabazi said he expected the country’s operators to adhere to international guidelines and seek certification to ensure efficient delivery.

The comments come a month after the GSMA unveiled its pioneering Global Mobile Money Certification Scheme, which assesses operators against a number of parameters. Checks include: provision of reliable services, protecting consumer rights, combating money laundering and preventing the financing of terrorism.

So far five operators have received the accreditation: Safaricom m-Pesa in Kenya, Orange Money in the Ivory Coast, Tanzania providers Tigo Pesa and Vodacom m-Pesa, and Telenor Microfinance Bank’s Easypaisa in Pakistan.

Tax issues

While authorities in Uganda request operators conform to new standards, the country’s government remains under pressure to backtrack on a proposed new tax on mobile money transactions.

MPs are due to debate the increased levy in parliament, with plans heavily criticised by community groups, industry bodies and businesses across the country. Detractors claim the move will hamper financial inclusion and hit poorer members of society hardest.