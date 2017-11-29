English
HomeMoneyNews

Uber inks Vietnam mobile wallet deal with MoMo

29 NOV 2017

Uber signed its first deal with a mobile payment company in South-East Asia, agreeing a deal to accept payment for journeys through the MoMo wallet.

Reuters reported the tie-up will allow Uber to become more competitive with rival Grab, which already signed a number of deals with mobile payment companies in Asia and launched GrabPay in Singapore during August.

In April, Grab also acquired Indonesian e-commerce company Kudo as part of a wider move into financial services.

Uber will tap MoMo’s 5 million-strong userbase in Vietnam, where the wallet company already provides a wide range of services including bill payment and ticket retail.

According to the two companies, by teaming-up Uber’s service will be opened up to a wider number of users in the country including those without access to traditional financial services.

The move is the latest bid by the taxi company to link-up with popular mobile payment companies in its target countries, including Reliance Jio’s wallet service in India and Alipay in China.

Chris Donkin

