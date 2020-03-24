 UAE bank ups mobile wallet reach - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

UAE bank ups mobile wallet reach

24 MAR 2020

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) signed a deal with Mastercard to extend the international remittance options available on its Payit mobile wallet app, with users able to send cash to a greater number of accounts across ten countries.

Its launch markets for the service include the high-traffic remittance destinations of Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, Egypt, Bangladesh and Vietnam. The bank has plans in place to add further destinations.

In a statement, FAB noted a tie-up with Mastercard opened the potential for money transfer across more than 100 international remittance corridors.

During April 2019 FAB inked a similar deal with MoneyGram to enable international services to accounts connected to the latter’s platform.

FAB SVP and head of payments Ramana Kumar said the latest move was part of an aim to “drive the cashless objective of the UAE”.

Becoming a cashless society is one of a number of aims within the country’s UAE Vision 2021 strategy, a wide-ranging initiative designed to transform areas including the economy, healthcare provision and education system.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

Tags

