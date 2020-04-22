Tigo Tanzania inks multi-market remittance deals - Mobile World Live

Tigo Tanzania launched cross-border fund transfers to mobile money accounts held with operators in four neighbouring countries, hailing the move as beneficial for international trade and remittances between family members.

In a statement, the operator said it had linked-up with Kenyan operator Safaricom, MTN in Uganda, and the Rwandan units of Airtel and MTN to open inbound and outbound remittance corridors to the four countries for its users.

The operator added the move meant users of its Tigo Pesa platform were now connected to “all major mobile money services across the East African region”, which it expects to increase the volume of cross-border transactions made on its service.

Head of Airtel Money at Airtel Rwanda Jidia Gasana noted mobile money was “becoming borderless” with deals such as these providing benefits for consumers and businesses alike.

Tigo Tanzania’s announcement signals the latest in a number of deals between operators in East Africa to extend the scope of their mobile money services to international remittances between neighbouring countries.