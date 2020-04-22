 Tigo Tanzania inks multi-market remittance deals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Tigo Tanzania inks multi-market remittance deals

22 APR 2020

Tigo Tanzania launched cross-border fund transfers to mobile money accounts held with operators in four neighbouring countries, hailing the move as beneficial for international trade and remittances between family members.

In a statement, the operator said it had linked-up with Kenyan operator Safaricom, MTN in Uganda, and the Rwandan units of Airtel and MTN to open inbound and outbound remittance corridors to the four countries for its users.

The operator added the move meant users of its Tigo Pesa platform were now connected to “all major mobile money services across the East African region”, which it expects to increase the volume of cross-border transactions made on its service.

Head of Airtel Money at Airtel Rwanda Jidia Gasana noted mobile money was “becoming borderless” with deals such as these providing benefits for consumers and businesses alike.

Tigo Tanzania’s announcement signals the latest in a number of deals between operators in East Africa to extend the scope of their mobile money services to international remittances between neighbouring countries.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN Uganda, Vodacom Tanzania sign remittance pact

Kenyan MPs renew bid for mobile money separation

Safaricom, Vodacom eye $13M m-Pesa rights buy
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association