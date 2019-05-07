 Thunes plots rapid growth after $10M funding round - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Thunes plots rapid growth after $10M funding round

07 MAY 2019

Emerging market focused cash transfer company Thunes bagged $10 million in VC funding and laid out plans to increase in its global office footprint in a bid to boost its partner base.

Thunes runs a remittance hub, which processes funds between mobile wallets and more traditional finance providers.

It holds partnership agreements with a number of mobile money providers and transaction processors, offering transfer to 80 countries and to platforms provided by 9,000 companies.

With the $10 million raised in its latest funding round, led by VC company GGV Capital, Thunes said it would further develop its platform and introduce measures to accelerate growth in Africa, Asia and Latin America. It will also open new offices in San Francisco, Dubai and Paris.

In a statement, Thunes said: “The goal is to build more strategic partnerships that will help bring improved payment solutions to businesses and consumers in emerging economies.”

Executive chairman Peter de Caluwe added the backing would allow it to “accelerate our company mission”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

