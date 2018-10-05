English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Tencent, KKR take stakes in PLDT fintech unit

05 OCT 2018

Chinese internet giant Tencent and private equity company KKR will acquire minority interests in Philippines-based PLDT’s fintech arm Voyager Innovations.

In a statement, PLDT said the companies will each take a substantial minority stake in the unit by separately subscribing to a total of up to $175 million-worth of new shares.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4, subject to clearance from he Philippines Competitive Commission. PLDT will keep a majority interest in Voyager Innovations. The agreement also contain provisions for the fintech company to issue additional shares to other investors, which would reduce PLDT’s ownership to less than 50 per cent, but see it remain the largest shareholder.

Wider access
PLDT added: “With the global expertise and fresh capital from the new investors, Voyager Innovations will enable greater access to mobile payments and the internet as a whole for the country’s population.”

Manuel Pangilinan, PLDT chairman and president, said: “Having global powerhouses such as KKR and Tencent as investors in Voyager Innovations demonstrates not only their confidence in the company’s ability to execute its vision, but also their confidence in the Philippine technology industry as a whole.”

In early September, when reports stated PLDT was selling the unit, Pangilinan confirmed in a statement the sale of Voyager Innovations to overseas investors had “advanced to the next stage”, with the company “in the process of definitive documentation already.”

He said once new investors were on board, “PLDT’s equity will fall to about 40 per cent”.

The company, which owns mobile operator Smart Communications, said the deal is the largest investment to date in a Philippine technology company.

Voyager Innovation services include a prepaid mobile wallet, mobile-based remittance network and digital lending platform.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tencent shakes up business units, eyes industrial play

Hike beats WhatsApp to India payments launch

WeChat Pay parent backs cash transfer firm Airwallex
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association