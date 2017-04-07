English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Telkom Kenya to drop Orange Money service

07 APR 2017

Telkom Kenya is set to replace its Orange Money service with a new platform in an attempt to step-up competition with the country’s dominant mobile money service, m-Pesa.

Speaking in an interview with Business Daily, Telkom Kenya CEO Aldo Mareuse was critical of the limitations of its current service, and said the company would launch a more cost-efficient product with improved functionality later in the year.

Mareuse said Telkom Kenya’s current money platform lacked some core products available to m-Pesa customers. This, he added, is why the company opted not to take part in a government scheme to sell bonds through the country’s mobile money platforms.

Launch of its new service is likely coincide with a wider company move away from the Orange brand.

Orange Group completed the sale of its 70 per cent stake in Telkom Kenya to Helios Investment Partners in June 2016. According to media reports at the time, the deal included a clause allowing the operator to continue to use the Orange brand for 18 months after completion.

Tough competition
Latest statistics from the Communication Authority of Kenya, dating from October to December 2016, showed Orange Money lagging well behind major rivals by every metric. During the three month period the service recorded 194,322 active subscribers, compared with m-Pesa’s 21.6 million, and 6.7 million for Airtel Money.

The Orange-branded service also recorded fewer subscribers than Equitel Money, Mobikash and Tangaza Pesa. In terms of agents accepting the platform, Orange had 800 compared to 124,084 using m-Pesa.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange beefs up mobile money presence in West Africa

Safaricom split not in regulator’s plans

Vodafone exec slams Safaricom split proposals
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association