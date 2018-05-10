English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Telenor Microfinance Bank hails user growth

10 MAY 2018

Pakistan-based Telenor Microfinance Bank reported a surge in the use of its mobile money services in 2017, with the number of active mobile wallet customers tripling during the year.

The bank ended 2017 with some 6.2 million active users m-wallet customers (those who had used the service within the last 90 days).

Usage of its Easypaisa money transfer service also increased through 2017, with 19.9 million customers conducting 223 million transactions. The value of transactions hit PKR683 billion ($5.89 billion), an increase of 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Shahid Mustafa, president and CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank, told Mobile World Live its major focus in 2017 was implementing a biometric verification system (BVS). From 1 July 2017, the government required all money transfer transactions to flow through BVS devices.

Mustafa noted BVS allows customers to send and receive larger amounts of money, resulting in an increase in the average throughout per transaction. The company staked a claim as Pakistan’s leading microfinance institution, with the largest footprint of BVS devices.

The CEO added increasing mobile account revenue was also a focus area in 2017 and it achieved more than 30 per cent growth.

Approved service
Late last month Easypaisa received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, which is a global initiative to bring safer, more transparent and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world.

Mustafa said: “The certification will enable us to attract commercial business partners and merchants, and encourage other financial institutions to integrate our branchless banking services with confidence and pride.”

World Bank data reveals more than 100 million Pakistanis are unbanked, accounting for 5 per cent of the world’s unbanked population.

“Our mission is to provide the under-banked with instant access to relevant, convenient and affordable financial services. The plan is to focus on developing a payment ecosystem and other relevant use cases which enhance customer acquisition and stickiness. Greater growth in smartphone and data users has also created an opportunity to tap the app market. All of this will translate into active mobile accounts, which is the primary focal point for the future,” Mustafa explained.

The bank, previously named Tameer Microfinance Bank, was rebranded after Norway-based Telenor Group increased its stake to 100 per cent in 2016. The bank was set up in 2009 as Pakistan’s first mobile banking platform, Easypaisa.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Uganda authorities urged to rethink mobile money tax

MTN targets mobile money comeback in SA

WhatsApp to launch money service in India
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association