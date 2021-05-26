 Telebirr mobile money service hits 1M users - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Telebirr mobile money service hits 1M users

26 MAY 2021

Ethio Telecom’s mobile money service Telebirr surpassed 1 million customers barely a fortnight after launching, Quartz Africa reported.

The news outlet noted announcement of the milestone came directly from incumbent mobile provider Ethio Telecom, which launched the service two weeks ago at an event attended by the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

At the unveiling, the company said Telebirr was designed to increase financial inclusion among low income groups. The huge potential of mobile money services in Ethiopia has previously been identified by both the GSMA and the World Bank.

In a report on global mobile money adoption released in 2018, the GSMA branded Ethiopia one of Africa’s “sleeping giants”.

Details of Telebirr’s swift uptake come days after Ethiopian authorities awarded the country’s first mobile licence to a private company following a lengthy tender process.

Winning consortium Global Partnership for Ethiopia is led by Safaricom and also includes its affiliates Vodafone Group, Vodacom Group and their finance partners. The group will be initially unable to launch a rival mobile money service.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

Tags

