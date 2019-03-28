 Tcell moves into Tajikistan mobile payments - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Tcell moves into Tajikistan mobile payments

28 MAR 2019

Tajikistan operator Tcell launched mobile payments application TezSum, initially providing bill payment and cash transfer services to the operator’s smartphone customers.

In a statement, the company gave examples of paying utility bills, home internet and television, police traffic fines; and bank loans as use cases.

The service will be available through an iOS or Android app and is able to transfer funds from Tcell account balances and any bank card connected to national payment system Corti Milli. Deposits into the app will also be available from a network of payment agents and terminals.

Tcell general director Ozodkhon Davlatshoev said: “The whole world went into the digital era, the classic paper business is no longer successful. Speed, efficiency and ease in any business [are a] priority for everyone: be it communication with family and friends, workflows, or payment of any bills.

“Tcell leads many projects aimed at the transition to the digital sphere. It is important for us that our subscribers in Tajikistan can use all technology development[s].”

The operator is the second-largest mobile operator by connections in the country, with a market share of 28 per cent, GSMA Intelligence data for Q4 2018 showed. It was formerly an indirect division of Swedish operator group Telia.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

