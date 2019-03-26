 T-Mobile makes merchant payments play - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

T-Mobile makes merchant payments play

26 MAR 2019

T-Mobile US teamed with payments provider TSYS to launch a new mobile point of sale product for small and medium businesses, in a bid to challenge merchant payment incumbents Square and Clover.

Like its competitors, T-Mobile’s GoPoint product allows businesses to accept card payments on a smartphone or tablet using a Bluetooth-connected card reader, sold seperately with prices starting at $25.

The service is available to users on the operator’s One tariff and two tiers are on offer, GoPoint and GoPoint Pro, the latter of which comes with added features allowing merchants to print receipts, track inventory, create custom discounts and review analytics.

T-Mobile hyped a lack of software licensing fees and the option for qualified businesses to receive customer payments on the same day as transactions are made at no extra cost. However, businesses will still pay a 2.75 per cent transaction processing fee.

Live customer support for the service will be offered around the clock.

Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business, said in a statement the operator is aiming to alleviate the “insidious practices and never-ending fees mobile point of sale providers charge small businesses”, noting business owners currently face excessive fees and must wait several days to receive payments.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

