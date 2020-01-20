 T-Mobile extends money offer to Puerto Rico - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

T-Mobile extends money offer to Puerto Rico

20 JAN 2020

T-Mobile US extended its mobile banking proposition to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, nine months after it launched the service across the majority of the US.

The operator’s T-Mobile Money service is more closely aligned with a digital banking service than traditional mobile wallets, with built-in Google Pay and Samsung Pay compatibility to allow users to conduct transactions in physical retailers.

In a statement, the operator said expanding the service to Puerto Rico, alongside a recent launch of 5G on the island, helped created opportunities to foster socio-economic development.

The service is a partnership with BankMobile and is available to customers of all mobile networks in the territory.

Through its app, account holders are able to make deposits, payments and P2P transfers. They are also issued with a physical Mastercard to make offline payments rather than using a mobile wallet.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

