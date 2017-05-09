English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Sudan regulator proposes mobile money transfer limit

09 MAY 2017

The National Telecommunications Corporation in Sudan is to impose restrictions on domestic mobile money transactions, Middle East Monitor reported.

In an attempt to improve the regulatory and competition body’s ability to audit and trace transfers within the country, it plans to limit the value of some mobile transactions to SDG500 ($75).

Limits will apply to retail payments and mobile-to-mobile transfers between friends and family. Funds moved directly between accounts using a bank’s mobile service will be unaffected.

Mobile money services in the country are offered by a range of vendors including the country’s two largest telecoms operators, Zain and MTN, and retail banks.

According to the news publication the regulator’s measures are also designed to encourage individuals to open mainstream bank accounts.

The move was announced as a top Sudan banking executive warned authorities must tighten rules and restrictions on the country’s mobile money transfer services.

Middle East Monitor quoted executive director of Banking Services Company Omar Hassan Al-Omerabi, who said the lack of control over mobile money transfer services in the country could be aiding the financing of terrorism.

 

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Kenya operators drop cross-network money surcharges

MTN vaunts mobile money revenue boosts

World Bank hails Tanzania mobile money market
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association