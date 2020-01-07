 Standard Chartered Korea eyes wider Toss partnership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Standard Chartered Korea eyes wider Toss partnership

07 JAN 2020

The South Korea chief of multinational bank Standard Chartered talked-up increased opportunities with mobile wallet provider Toss ahead of the launch of the pair’s internet-only bank, The Korea Times reported.

Discussing the company’s strategy at a banking industry event, Standard Chartered Bank Korea CEO Park Jon-bok said it aimed to enhance its international competitiveness by partnering with financial technology companies to “innovate the ecosystem”.

He added that during 2020 it intended to further enhance a partnership with one of the country’s leading mobile wallet brands Toss, a company operated by Viva Republica and backed by global giants including PayPal.

In December 2019 Toss and Standard Chartered gained provisional approval from South Korea’s Financial Services Commission to launch Toss Bank, an internet-only consumer banking proposition.

The initial green light from regulators came nine months after rival bank Shinhan Financial Group reneged on a deal with Viva Republica to develop the service.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Standard Chartered talks up its African rollout

Telenor, Standard Chartered set up payment service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association