Singtel eyes partnerships for mobile payment boost

A senior Singtel executive revealed the company is set to collaborate with its partner operators to target new mobile payment opportunities in the APAC region.

Arthur Lang, CEO of International operations, told Nikkei Asian Review a recent tie-up with bike share company Mobike is an example of the type of deal Singtel intends to strike with digital companies across the region along with its operator partners.

As part of its international expansion strategy, Singtel will work with operators it holds a stake in to identify, partner and potentially invest in businesses operating in target areas.

Given all of its partner operators run a mobile wallet service, the sector was deemed one of the most feasible for the company to focus on, Lang said. He added there was also strong potential to create a region-wide mobile payments ecosystem.

Singtel holds investments in a number of mobile companies in the Asia Pacific region, including wholly owning Australian operator Optus. Its other interests include India’s Bharti Airtel and Globe Telecom in the Philippines.