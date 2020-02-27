 Saudi Arabia approves mobile wallet companies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Saudi Arabia approves mobile wallet companies

27 FEB 2020

The Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) approved two digital financial services companies to launch full e-wallet services, as part of the country’s attempts to promote a cut in the use of physical cash.

In a statement, the regulator said HalalaH and BayanPay had been approved for full commercial release after a successful periods in SAMA’s trial “sandbox” scheme. It doubles the number of approved providers to four.

The regulator said it “aimed to raise the level of effectiveness and flexibility of financial transactions, in addition to promoting innovation in the financial services”.

BayanPay chairman Fahad Al Fawaz added: “In line with Saudi Vision 2030, our digital solutions support the development and diversification of the economy by enhancing payment efficiencies for consumers, businesses and the government.”

The country’s 2030 societal goals include an aim to increase the number of non-cash payments made in its retail sector to 70 per cent. In July 2019 the figure was reported at 36 per cent.

Earlier this year, SAMA issued licences to STC wallet brand STC Pay and financial technology provider Geidea.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple Pay expansion continues

Mada Pay app brings NFC payments to Saudi Arabia
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association