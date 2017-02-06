English
HomeMoneyNews

Samsung plans Q1 Pay Mini launch

06 FEB 2017
paymini

Samsung Pay Mini – a reduced functionality version of its mobile wallet system app – will be launched across a range of Android devices in South Korea before the end of Q1.

The manufacturer confirmed the new app will feature the ability to make mobile payments while connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network, in addition to storing loyalty card details and transport tickets. Users will also be able to make online purchases from websites featured in the Samsung “Shopping” service.

Offline payment features have been omitted, but will remain available on its main Samsung Pay app.

Samsung will launch a 5,000-user trial prior to its commercial launch, alongside holding a promotional launch event in February. No details have been released on availability in other markets.

Samsung Pay Mini is compatible with any smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above with a HD display. This offers the company a much wider potential customer-base than its existing payments platform which can only be used on selected Galaxy and Gear devices.

Last year, rumours emerged suggesting the company had applied – and been turned down for – Apple App Store approval for its mini payment app.

Its flagship Samsung Pay app is being rolled out market-by-market and is widely rumoured to be set for a launch in India during the first half of this year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung Pay set to launch in India in H1 2017 – report

Android Pay opens for business in Japan

Apple rejects Samsung Pay Mini payment app – report

Money

Tags

