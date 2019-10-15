Samsung, Mobeewave deploy mobile POS set-up - Mobile World Live

Samsung Electronics and mobile payment processor Mobeewave detailed global ambitions for an NFC-based mobile point of sale (POS) solution launched today (15 October) in Canada.

The Samsung POS app aims to enable merchants to accept payments from contactless cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay using an NFC-equipped Samsung smartphone. Retailers can download the app from Samsung’s Galaxy Store or Google’s Play Store, and must then register.

In a statement, Samsung explained the companies spent several months testing the app in Canada, during which the app was downloaded more than 10,000 times. The bulk of these came from small merchants looking to offer a card payment option.

Mobeewave co-founder Maxime de Nanclas said those are the very businesses the mobile POS set-up is targeted at, explaining the service offers “an easily accessible, highly secure, low-cost and easy-to-use mobile payment acceptance solution”.

Sunny Park, VP and head of service operation group in Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, explained Mobeewave had “passed numerous certification and security processes, to deliver a highly secure payment acceptance solution to merchants in a variety of verticals”.

Samsung’s investment arm was one of several companies to take part in a $20 million funding round by Mobeewave in January.

The companies plan to make Samsung POS available globally beginning in 2020.