 Safaricom, Vodacom eye $13M m-Pesa rights buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Safaricom, Vodacom eye $13M m-Pesa rights buy

24 MAY 2019

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore announced the operator would form a joint venture with its largest shareholder Vodacom to acquire IP related to m-Pesa from Vodafone Group, Reuters reported.

The transaction, said to be worth $13 million, will mean the two companies no longer have to pay royalties on mobile money revenue directly to Vodafone.

In an interview with the news agency, Collymore said taking ownership of the brand would help in its long-vaunted aim to export the platform to new markets in Africa.

One of the countries noted by the executive as holding an opportunity is Ethiopia, which is tipped to be preparing to open up specific industries to foreign companies.

Collymore added the ability to shape and determine the future of the service was more important than the significant financial saving from not paying royalties.

Safaricom and Vodacom’s yet-to-be-formed venture will also have to get the transaction through regulators in South Africa and Kenya, a process Collymore was confident would be complete by the end of 2019.

The three current companies involved in the deal are already closely related.

Vodacom owns almost 35 per cent of Safaricom with Vodafone holding a 5 per cent stake in the Kenyan operator.

The UK-headquartered group owns almost 65 per cent of Vodacom, though this is set to reduce to just over 60 per cent by 2028 after the completion of an employee share scheme in South Africa

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom chief extends tenure

Vodafone Idea explores m-Pesa merger

Safaricom unveils lofty mobile money target
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association