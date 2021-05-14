 Safaricom holds Amazon talks on mobile money move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Safaricom holds Amazon talks on mobile money move

14 MAY 2021

Kenyan operator Safaricom revealed talks with retail giant Amazon on the acceptance of payments using its m-Pesa mobile money platform in the country, Bloomberg reported.

Discussions around use of the mobile money service on Amazon’s online sales channels were unveiled by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa (pictured) during the operator’s annual results press conference.

He noted tie-ups with the likes of Amazon were increasingly important across a range of areas, also citing cloud services.

M-Pesa makes up 33 per cent of the operator’s revenue and is used by its customers for a range of domestic and international transactions.

Safaricom already has a range of deals with international players in place to expand usage of the system including Visa, Alibaba, PayPal and Western Union.

The news came as the Vodafone affiliate revealed its performance in the year to end-March, with net profit down 6.8 per cent year-on-year to KES68 billion ($635.3 million), with revenue flat at KES250.35 billion.

As with its peers across the globe, earnings were hit by Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures. Among the factors impacting the operator was the waiving of fees on mobile money peer-to-peer transactions below KES1,000.

Revenue from m-Pesa fell 1 per cent, with the company also booking declines in messaging and voice services, partly offset by a boost from data usage.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tigo Tanzania inks multi-market remittance deals

Kenyan MPs renew bid for mobile money separation

Safaricom, Vodacom eye $13M m-Pesa rights buy
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association