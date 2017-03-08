English
HomeMoneyNews

Reliance sells stake in Paytm parent to Alibaba

08 MAR 2017

Alibaba Group continued to build its holding in One97, parent of mobile wallet company Paytm, by acquiring a stake owned by Reliance Industry for $41.25 million.

The Chinese e-commerce giant bought Reliance’s 1 per cent share of One97, Reuters reported, in the latest in a series of stake increases conducted with Ant Financial over the past two years. The deal takes the investment partners’ combined share to around 45 per cent.

Indian financial news website Live Mint reported Alibaba Group recently acquired further stakes from investment firms Saama Capital and SAP Ventures.

While the agreement sees Reliance relinquish its interest in One97, it will retain a stake in the company’s recently spun-off retail platform Paytm E-Commerce and remains in the mobile wallet space through its own offering.

Reliance owns India’s newest network operator Jio and in recent months struck several deals to increase the scale of its Jio Money wallet service.

Paytm is one of the most used payment services in India with a user base of 177 million customers. Last year, it processed 1 billion transactions, mostly through its Android wallet service.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

