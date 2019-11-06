 RBS adds Apple Pay to business banking options - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

RBS adds Apple Pay to business banking options

06 NOV 2019

UK banking group RBS delivered a boost to Apple Pay, penning a deal which brings the mobile payment service to business users at two of its major brands.

In a statement, the bank revealed it had added Apple Pay as an option for customers of its NatWest brand, noting the service would enable swift payment for goods in shops, apps and on websites from a compatible Apple device.

NatWest enabled the option on Visa debit cards provided to its Business Banking customers, a move RBS said complements “the existing range of payment options” for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

News site LoveBelfast reported the service was also being enabled on RBS’ Ulster Bank brand.

James Holian, COO for Commercial and Private Banking at NatWest, said Apple Pay “will allow SMEs to make safe, fast business payments with minimal effort”. He emphasised the security credentials of the service, adding this highlighted the bank’s commitment to “providing simplicity and flexibility” around its SME banking services.

The company noted Apple Pay offered the same benefits as its business debit cards, including access to online and mobile banking, along with free access to FreeAgent accountancy software.

Real-world payments, for example in stores and restaurants, are handled using Apple’s iPhone and Watch devices, with online and in-app payments covered by the vendor’s Safari browser.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

