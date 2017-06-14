Quisk launches Dubai smart payments trial

The Middle East arm of international payments company Quisk began a government-backed mobile transactions trial in Dubai, heralding it as bringing a new generation of payment technique to the UAE.

Quisk and point of sale infrastructure company Network International (NI) have been working with Smart Dubai Government Establishment (SDG) on the system since the two signed a strategic partnership in 2016.

It allows anyone with a mobile handset to make payments by typing their phone number into the retail terminal and entering a passcode. Because the system doesn’t rely on the user sending a text message or using an app, it is compatible with any handset.

Funds can be deposited into the user’s Quisk account from a number of sources including retail banks, mobile wallet services or credit cards. Later in the year the company intends to sign-up banks in Dubai to expand its service to ATM withdrawals.

US-headquartered Quisk specialises in this type of system and rolled out a similar platform in Jamaica during September 2016.

Quisk Middle East MD Ziad Alshobaki said: “This is the new generation of payment techniques and we are striving to make all UAE financial transfers digital, accessible through any device, and as convenient as possible for customers.”

SDG CEO Wesam Lootah added: “One of the key features setting this platform apart from other similar products is its unprecedented flexibility: users are free to use any device to avail the service. This path-breaking development opens the door for an entirely new concept of smart banking transactions.”