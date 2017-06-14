English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Quisk launches Dubai smart payments trial

14 JUN 2017

The Middle East arm of international payments company Quisk began a government-backed mobile transactions trial in Dubai, heralding it as bringing a new generation of payment technique to the UAE.

Quisk and point of sale infrastructure company Network International (NI) have been working with Smart Dubai Government Establishment (SDG) on the system since the two signed a strategic partnership in 2016.

It allows anyone with a mobile handset to make payments by typing their phone number into the retail terminal and entering a passcode. Because the system doesn’t rely on the user sending a text message or using an app, it is compatible with any handset.

Funds can be deposited into the user’s Quisk account from a number of sources including retail banks, mobile wallet services or credit cards. Later in the year the company intends to sign-up banks in Dubai to expand its service to ATM withdrawals.

US-headquartered Quisk specialises in this type of system and rolled out a similar platform in Jamaica during September 2016.

Quisk Middle East MD Ziad Alshobaki said: “This is the new generation of payment techniques and we are striving to make all UAE financial transfers digital, accessible through any device, and as convenient as possible for customers.”

SDG CEO Wesam Lootah added: “One of the key features setting this platform apart from other similar products is its unprecedented flexibility: users are free to use any device to avail the service. This path-breaking development opens the door for an entirely new concept of smart banking transactions.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Users can dump cash, cards and phone with UAE initiative
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association