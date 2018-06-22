English
HomeMoneyNews

Pivo Wallet nets Finland in-store payments deal

22 JUN 2018

Bank-backed Pivo Wallet struck an agreement with merchant services company Nets to boost in-store mobile payment options for its customers in Finland.

Pivo Wallet – operated by OP Financial Group, one of the country’s largest banks – provides cash transfer and other money management tools. In-store payments are also available to some Android users in a limited number of merchants.

Following the deal, the companies said businesses using Nets’ payment terminals will be able to accept Bluetooth-based payments from both Android and Apple Pivo Wallet users. Nets operates across a number of countries in the region and has already launched similar mobile payments acceptance systems in Denmark.

The tie-up will initially focus on launching in-store payments later this year, with acceptance at online merchants set to follow.

In a statement, Nets said in-store payments were increasing in popularity across the Nordic region and its deal with “Finland’s largest mobile wallet provider” would open more users up to the “seamless” experience Bluetooth payments offer.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

