English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm prepares investment drive

09 MAY 2018

Paytm is set to pump an additional INR50 billion ($743 million) into its mobile wallet business in the next eight months as it eyes doubling the number of quarterly transactions processed to 2 billion by the end of 2018.

In an interview with the The Economic Times, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said his company planned to invest the funds into its core service, while separately upping its presence in other financial services including wealth management, loans and insurance.

Although no Q1 figures for transactions had been made available by the company, at the end of Q4 2017 Paytm was said to be processing 1 billion transactions per quarter.

During the wide-ranging interview the executive also dismissed the long-term impact of Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation, designed to tighten rules on wallet providers. He said the company had felt a small impact in March, but in April its figures had recovered again.

Sharma’s assessment of KYC follows reports in India claiming new rules introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in February had taken a toll on the country’s mobile wallet providers.

Reports highlighted a decline in overall mobile wallet usage and few customers submitting the required documents to comply with regulations.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp to launch money service in India

Paytm moves deeper into financial services

Paytm commits $500M to expand payments bank
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association