English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm moves deeper into financial services

10 JAN 2018

India-headquartered mobile payments company Paytm is preparing a fresh challenge to the country’s traditional financial services sector with investment service Paytm Money.

Since releasing its wallet app in 2013 the company aggressively expanded its portfolio to cover e-commerce and savings products. Its payment app crossed the 100 million download mark in December 2017, rounding out a year in which its owners vowed to spend $500 million on expanding the savings proposition Paytm Payments Bank nationwide.

The launch of Paytm Money requires regulatory approval, which the company expects to secure during the current calendar quarter. The app will allow users to trade investment products and includes wealth management tools.

In a statement announcing the move, Paytm said: “We are fast evolving from being a pioneer in digital payments to becoming a full-stack financial services company, which offers banking, lending, insurance, and payments.”

Paytm CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma added: “We started as a payments platform and expanded customer offerings to deposits with Paytm Payments Bank. Today, with Paytm Money, we have taken the next logical step in the direction of wealth management.”

“We aim to increase the size of wealth management customer base and bring simple and easy to understand wealth products to our consumers.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Paytm commits $500M to expand payments bank

Paytm chief eyes developed market expansion drive

Google set to unveil India mobile payment platform
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association