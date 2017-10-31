English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm chief eyes developed market expansion drive

31 OCT 2017

The CEO of Indian mobile wallet company Paytm, Vijay Sharma, aims to expand the service into developed markets including the US, Europe and Japan.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sharma said the most obvious, and logical, path to grow its reach would be to move into markets such as Singapore and Malaysia. However, he added, this would “not be as satisfying” as being successful in the developed markets being earmarked.

Paytm is one of the largest mobile payment providers in India with a customer base of more than 250 million across its products.

In its home market it provides a QR-code retail payment system, e-Commerce platform and gold investment facility. Earlier this year it became the second player in the country to enter the payments bank space – offering a wider range of mobile financial services targeted at the unbanked.

The company also has influential international support. Parent One97 is backed by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, its affiliate Ant Financial, and in May 2017 secured $1.4 billion from Japanese conglomerate Softbank – touted as the largest single investment into an Indian start-up to date.

Its only major international move so far was the launch of a limited version of the Paytm app in Canada in March 2017, providing bill payment facilities. At the time, media in India speculated the move could be preparation for a launch into new markets.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google set to unveil India mobile payment platform

Paytm, WhatsApp and Hike set for India turf war

Paytm invests in loyalty app, targets integration
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association