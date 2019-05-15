 Paytm boosts product base with Citigroup partnership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm boosts product base with Citigroup partnership

15 MAY 2019

Paytm partnered with banking institution Citigroup to launch a credit card, boosting the Indian digital payment company’s offering to customers as competition steps up in the market.

The Paytm First Card will offer Paytm’s 300 million customers 1 per cent cashback on all transactions, differing from current credit cards in the country which offer reward points.

For Citigroup, the deal gives it access to a thriving digital payments market.

Boston Consulting Group forecast the country’s digital payments sector would grow to $500 billion by 2020, as a number of companies including Google compete in the segment.

Paytm has particularly benefitted from the government’s decision to ban high-value currency notes in 2016, providing a big boost to digital payments.

In a news conference announcing the deal, Stephen Bird, CEO of Global Consumer Banking at Citi, said even if 1 per cent of Paytm’s customers take a credit card, it will provide a major boost. “We think there is tremendous potential for growth of this partnership,” he said.

SoftBank and Alibaba are investors in One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company.

Vijay Sharma, founder and CEO of One97 Communications, said the company was targeting “urban aspirational users who ae first-time credit users”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Paytm parent poised for huge cash injection

US politicians wade into India data row

Paytm chief plays down competition threat
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association