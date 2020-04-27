 PayPay extends backing for international wallets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

PayPay extends backing for international wallets

27 APR 2020

SoftBank-backed Japan mobile payment company PayPay added compatibility for Alipay Hong Kong and South Korea wallet Kakao Pay, allowing its merchant network to process transactions from a wider number of international travellers.

PayPay, a joint venture between SoftBank and affiliate Yahoo Japan, already offers compatibility with Alipay wallets tied to accounts in mainland China.

Users of any of the Japanese brand’s partner wallets will be able to make payments at retailers using the company’s existing QR code system.

In a statement, PayPay said it would continue to increase the range of payment features it offers as part of its aim to establish “a world where anyone can feel free to go shopping anywhere in Japan without any cash in hand”.

The company is one of a number competing to lead Japan’s mobile payments revolution, an initiative in-line with aims by the government to reduce reliance on physical currency.

Between launch in October 2018 and February 2020, PayPay had already signed up more than 25 million users and developed a sizable merchant footprint covering small and large businesses in Japan.

Earlier this month, it added overdraft facilities to a limited group of users with the intent to rollout to its wider base by the end of the year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Japanese wallet provider bags $43M in extra funds

Promotions propel PayPay to latest target

SoftBank talks tie-up with Line
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association