PayPal, Visa partner for APAC payments push

PayPal and Visa extended a US partnership to their operations in Asia Pacific, a move the pair said would accelerate the adoption of mobile payments across the region.

The collaboration will allow retailers already able to process Visa transactions to accept mobile payments using PayPal. On the other side of the agreement, Visa customers will be able to instantly pay for goods anywhere PayPal is accepted online.

To accept PayPal in physical retail locations, Visa partners will be given access to tokenisation technology capable of authorising payments from a mobile phone or any other connected device.

PayPal gains the additional option to use Visa Direct – the company’s push payments service – in selected markets, which will allow its customers to transfer funds to Visa accounts in real-time.

The partnership follows a similar agreement for the US market signed in July 2016. The latest deal will also see the two companies work together on projects to expand access to new payment technologies in the region’s developing markets.

Visa group executive for Asia Pacific, Chris Clark, said: “From emerging markets where we’ll give consumers greater access to electronic payments to driving more seamless ways to pay in developed markets, Visa and PayPal will deliver new commerce experiences across the region.”