HomeMoneyNews

PayPal, Visa eye Europe with partnership extension

20 JUL 2017

Visa and PayPal expanded their strategic partnership to Europe, allowing PayPal users to use its app in physical retailers accepting Visa credit and debit cards across the continent.

The agreement is on similar terms to a partnership first seen in the US during July 2016 and extended into the APAC region earlier this year.

Under the deal, PayPal increases its access to locations accepting Visa payments, while Visa opens the door to an increased number of checkout options on websites accepting PayPal.

Also included in the European deal is a clause enabling PayPal to offer Visa-based accounts, clearing the way for the online payment giant to offer debit cards or other offline banking services.

Rupert Keeley, EVP and CEO, PayPal Europe said: “The agreement announced today will deepen PayPal’s collaboration with Visa and its partners across our European markets.”

“Our partnership will enable us to offer more choice to millions of consumers and businesses through an expanded range of innovative products.”

The deal is the second PayPal partnership announced this week to increase its offline payment capabilities, after the company struck an agreement with Samsung Pay to offer retail transactions through the South Korean company’s app.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung, PayPal ink deal to boost transaction options

PayPal invests in online loan start-up

Visa strikes investment deal with Klarna
