 PayPal launches Xoom in Canada - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal launches Xoom in Canada

13 DEC 2018

PayPal brand Xoom expanded its global remittance service into Canada, the brand’s second market after the US.

Although Xoom has made fund transfers available to a number of new destinations since PayPal acquired the brand in late 2015, remittances could only be made from customers in the US.

Following the expansion, consumers in the US and Canada will be able to transfer cash from the app to 130 destinations across the world, including the three most popular remittance destinations of India, China and the Philippines.

Xoom figures show outbound remittances from Canada total $24 billion annually. The company said one in five people in Canada will benefit from its solution, adding it provides cheaper and faster transfers than traditional methods.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

UK digs deeper into PayPal, iZettle deal

PayPal chief upbeat on growing Venmo userbase

Venmo hikes fee for Instant Transfers
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association