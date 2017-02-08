English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal enters payment bot space with Slack tie-up

08 FEB 2017
PayPal HQ, 500x333

PayPal launched its first payment bot, enabling person to person (P2P) cash transfer through corporate employee messaging platform Slack.

The service sees PayPal tapping the payment bot sector, which is tipped to be a major trend in the mCommerce and eCommerce sectors in the coming years. Using the automated service, colleagues can transfer money within the Slack app without having to leave the chat window.

Slack is a networking and messaging tool used by companies to increase employee engagement and team-building, with an interface designed to act in a similar way to a social networking platform. The payment service will be available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to users with an existing PayPal account.

Writing in PayPal’s company blog, senior director of Global Consumer Product Management, Meron Colbeci said: “At PayPal, we’re focused on offering our customers a variety of innovative, easy and secure ways to move and manage their money. With this in mind, we built on the Slack platform to launch PayPal’s very first bot.”

Discussing the importance of bot development, he added: “From scheduling calendar reminders, to new-to-the-market financial bots offering instant updates on your bank balance or quickly tracking expenses, each interaction is efficient, personalised and contextual.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal Q4 mobile payment transactions grow 53%

PayPal unit Xoom taps lucrative Japan market

PayPal seeks to block Paytm trademark bid

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association