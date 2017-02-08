PayPal enters payment bot space with Slack tie-up

PayPal launched its first payment bot, enabling person to person (P2P) cash transfer through corporate employee messaging platform Slack.

The service sees PayPal tapping the payment bot sector, which is tipped to be a major trend in the mCommerce and eCommerce sectors in the coming years. Using the automated service, colleagues can transfer money within the Slack app without having to leave the chat window.

Slack is a networking and messaging tool used by companies to increase employee engagement and team-building, with an interface designed to act in a similar way to a social networking platform. The payment service will be available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to users with an existing PayPal account.

Writing in PayPal’s company blog, senior director of Global Consumer Product Management, Meron Colbeci said: “At PayPal, we’re focused on offering our customers a variety of innovative, easy and secure ways to move and manage their money. With this in mind, we built on the Slack platform to launch PayPal’s very first bot.”

Discussing the importance of bot development, he added: “From scheduling calendar reminders, to new-to-the-market financial bots offering instant updates on your bank balance or quickly tracking expenses, each interaction is efficient, personalised and contextual.”