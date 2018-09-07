English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal chief joins Verizon board

07 SEP 2018

Verizon appointed PayPal CEO Dan Schulman (pictured) to its board of directors, a move the operator said would give critical perspectives on its business and opportunities.

In a statement, Verizon said Schulman brought expertise in mobile and extensive experience as chief of a “leading mobile payments company focused on transforming financial services to make life easier for billions of people around the world.”

Schulman has been in charge of PayPal since July 2015, following a ten-month stint as CEO-designee. During his tenure, there has been an acceleration of the company’s move towards providing mobile finance services.

In addition to the finance sector, the executive also brings experience of working for a mobile operator, having previously been president of the prepaid division of Sprint Nextel (now Sprint). He joined the company after it acquired Virgin Mobile USA in 2009, where he had been CEO for the eight years since its inception.

Schulman joins 12 other executives at the helm of Verizon, among them CEO Hans Vestberg and those hailing from a number of other industries including former chiefs at professional services business Deloitte, oil and gas supplier Royal Dutch Shell, and consumer goods company Procter and Gamble.

Commenting on Schulman’s appointment, Verizon executive chairman Lowell McAdam said: “His expertise in mobile technology, as well as his leadership experience in the wireless and telecommunications sectors, provide us with critical industry perspectives on Verizon’s business and opportunities.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Xoom targets Africa, Eastern Europe with Ria deal

PayPal reports Venmo boost despite stiff competition

Venmo moves offline with debit card launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association