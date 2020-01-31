 PayPal chief eyes Venmo expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal chief eyes Venmo expansion

31 JAN 2020

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman (pictured) voiced optimism on the company’s plans to further expand the scope of its person-to-person mobile payment brand Venmo, as it reported its active customer base on the platform hit 52 million in Q4 2019.

During the company’s earnings call, Schulman outlined its plans to increase the number of services using the US-only brand in 2020.

Among the initiatives is progressing a plan to offer a Venmo-branded credit card in partnership with Visa and financial services company Synchrony, and increase its online merchant footprint.

PayPal has already moved the brand away from purely providing small P2P payments, launching a debit card in June 2018 and a reward scheme on the platform in October 2019. Going forward the company is set to focus on its Pay with Venmo online transaction proposition for goods and services.

“We’re adding new capabilities all the time,” Schulman said. “Goods and services is one of the biggest moneymakers on the PayPal P2P side. We’re going to add that into Venmo, and there are a number of other monetisable services that you’ll see come out that will reveal in good time.”

PayPal does not breakdown its revenue for Venmo in its quarterly results, but in a rare comment on the brand’s profitability Schulmann said PayPal had a “line of sight to breakeven” for the P2P platform.

“We want to keep enabling Venmo to grow as rapidly as possible, we’re really pleased with this trajectory and I expect to see good revenue growth,” he added.

During Q4 2019, it processed $29 billion worth of funds on Venmo compared to $19 billion in the same period of 2018.

Across its whole business in PayPal booked a net profit of $507 million, down from $584 million, on revenue of $4.96 billion, up 17 per cent year-on-year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Outgoing PayPal COO ready for Google role

Domestic cash transfers tipped to top $3.5T in 2024

Venmo launches rewards scheme
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association